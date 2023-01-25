Scholars’ students qualify for state judo

Published: January 25, 2023 01:30 PM

The students will represent the school at state level matches in Amaravati.

Scholars’ students qualify for state judo

The students will represent the school at state level matches in Amaravati. School chairman, secretary Mujtaba Farooq, Mujtaba Muneeb, headmistress Nazira Banu and coach Shaikh Mohammad Farjad congratulated the successful students.

