Congress demands reduction in power tariff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The women office-bearers of Congress today led an agitation to register a protest against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) decision of charging Rs 7 per unit. They claimed that Delhi and Haryana collect Rs 2.50 paise per unit and Himachal Pradesh charge Rs 2.75 paise per unit. Then why the state government is doing injustice to the consumers of Maharashtra, they grieved.

Congressmen stated that the citizens are already feeling harassed due to the rise in the prices of commodities like petrol, diesel, gas and food grains. The rise in electricity charges adds fuel to their anger. The agitation to register protest was organised by the city unit of Congress (Women Cell) under the leadership of President Deepali Misal.

The delegation through a memorandum to the collector demanded to reduce the electricity charges. Those who participated in the agitation include Congress spokesperson Dr Pawan Dongre, coordinator of National Scheduled Castes Cell Jayaprakash Narnavare, former city president Adv Syed Akram, Nagma Siddiqui, Nirmala Shikhare, Parveen Deshmukh, Haji Moin Qureshi, Zaheer Bhai, Shasikala Magre, Anasuya Danke, Pooja Gaikwad, Yogesh Gaikwad, Shafiq Bagwan, Shubhangi Gaikwad and others.