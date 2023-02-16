Congress members & job aspirants to agitate against MPSC syllabus confusion

Aurangabad: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will agitate in front of the divisional commissionrate at 10 on February, 17 demanding to clear confusion of the new syllabus of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

It may be noted that the State Government decided to implement a new syllabus of the MPSC examination from 2025 instead of 2023.

But, the MPSC has not made any announcement about the decision yet as examinations details of recruitment for different departments including Agriculture, Forest and Engineering, were made public two days ago. This created confusion among the candidates.

Addressing a press conference, MPCC spokesman Hanumant Pawar said that Chief Minister should instruct the Service Commission to declare the notification about the new syllabus decision of 2025. Job aspirants and Congress activists will agitate on Friday. State unit secretary of Youth Congress Dr Nilesh Ambedwadikar, Yogesh Bahadure and others were present at the briefing.