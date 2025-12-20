Congress sees low aspirant turnout at Gandhi Bhavan interviews

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahead of the municipal corporation elections, the Congress party conducted interviews of aspirants on Saturday at Gandhi Bhavan. However, compared to other political parties, the turnout of aspirants was noticeably low. There was a time when Gandhi Bhavan used to witness grand processions and shows of strength by candidates arriving to file applications and appear for interviews. Such scenes were absent this time. The selection committee comprised 36 members. During the interviews, some aspirants even asked how much financial support the party would provide.

The interviews began after 11 am and continued until 6 pm.

The Congress received around 300 applications, for which an application fee was charged. The interviews were conducted under the chairmanship of City Congress Committee president and Selection Committee chairman Shaikh Yusuf, in the presence of MP Dr Kalyan Kale, district observer Dr. Wajahat Mirza, central assembly in-charge Rizwan Saudagar, east assembly in-charge Vidya Patil, and west assembly in-charge Surendra Ghodajkar.

During the interviews, candidates were assessed on their social commitment, understanding of local issues, direct engagement with citizens, and the developmental plans they envision for their respective prabhags.

Several senior leaders and office-bearers, including M M Shaikh, Kamal Farooqui, Ibrahim Pathan, Dr. Jitendra Dehade, Ashok Dolas, Dr. Sartaj Pathan, Adv Syed Akram, block president Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ibrahim Patel, Umakant Khotkar, Kishor Tulsibagwale, Dipali Misal, Shaikh Athar, Moin Inamdar, Yogesh Thorat, Sagar Nagre, Abhishek Shinde, among others, also participated as members of the selection committee.

The proceedings were compered by organisational general secretary of City Congress, Engr. Vishal Banswal.