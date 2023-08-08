Congress vows for OBC welfare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pradesh Congress OBC Cell president Bhanudas Mali today underlined that former governor Satypal Malik will be conducting a series of public meetings in different parts of Maharashtra, including the city, to aggressively raise the issues of OBC category in November.

The demands of OBC’s include conducting caste wise census; OBC welfare ministries in the Centre and all states; construction of hostels for OBC students in each district; reservation of 35 seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha etc.

Earlier, Mali conducted a district wise review meeting of the OBC cell. The press conference was attended by Congress leaders including District Congress Committee president Dr Kalyan Kale, Marathwada President Kanchan Kumar Chate, Rajendra Rakh, General Secretary Ashok Pagar, Jaiprakash Patil, Vice President Baburao Kavaskar, District President (OBC Cell) Atish Pitale, Congress City President Anil Malode, City Congress Committee President Yusuf Shaikh, Observer Adv. Mujahid Khan, Nimesh Patel and others.