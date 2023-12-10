Congress vows for participation in Nagpur morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Congress Committee today held a meeting of all office-bearers and activists at Gandhi Bhavan (Shahgunj) to plan participation in the statewide ‘Halla Bol’ morcha scheduled to be held in Nagpur on December 11. The meeting was chaired by the district president Dr Kalyan Kale.

He urged to prepare an assembly wise list of registered booth-level agents (BLA) and submit it to the district committee. Kale also mentioned about organising an awareness rally regarding conduct of the caste wise census in all over Maharashtra under the leadership of MPCC president Nana Patole, from January 4 to February 1, 2024. The details including the route map of the rally will be finalised soon.

The meeting was attended by the MPCC general secretary Anil Patel, Namdevrao Pawar, state president (Seva Dal) Vilasbapu Autade, president of Marathwada OBC Cell Kanchan Kumar Chate, vice president of the District Central Cooperative Bank Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, district president (OBC Cell) Atish Pitale, district president (Women's Wing) Hema Patil, Sandeep Borse, Rekha Bhuigal, Ranoji Jadhav and others were present.