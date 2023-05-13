Congress will be numero uno in 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole, in response to the party’s grand success in Karnataka assembly elections, claimed that Congress will become a ‘numero uno’ party in Maharashtra in the year 2024.

To celebrate the occasion, Patole performed the ‘aarti’ at Supari Hanuman temple in Gulmandi. Earlier, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Jubilee Park and then lastly to the saint at Shahnoormiyan Dargah (Osmanpura) on Saturday.

The ‘aarti’ was organised for the first time by the Congress. Hence it was the talk of the political circle and the citizens. The beating of drums in the parking bay at Gulmandi was attracting the attention of all since evening. The party activists were also seen at the spot with tri-colour scarves around their necks.

It may be noted that after concluding his Chikhali tour, Patole reached Bhadkal Gate to pay floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar. While addressing media persons here Patole said, “Dr Ambedkar took hard efforts to draft the Indian Constitution. No doubt, Congress is whole-heartedly protecting the Constitution and the people of Karnataka have proved it.”

Later on, Patole reached Gulmandi to perform ‘aarti’ at Supari Hanuman temple. The slogans in praise of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman echoed in the air. The temple priest Ravi Pujari felicitated Patole by presenting him with a small idol of Supari Hanuman, a shawl and a coconut.

While speaking to media persons, Patole said,“ I belong to the Hindu religion and every Saturday I go to the temple to have the darshan of Maruti. Hence I am here.”

When he was asked whether the success of the party in Karnataka has increased the ‘bargaining capacity’ then he clarified that Congress does not practice it.

In reply to one question, Patole said, “Public is the King and they do not entrust EVMs.”

Patole then reached Shahnoormiyan Dargah to pay obeisance. He offered a floral ‘chadar’ as a tribute to the saint.

City Congress president Yusuf Shaikh, City president (Women Wing) Deepali Misal, District president (Women Wing) Hema Patil, Seva Dal regional president Vilasbapu Autade, City president Mahendra Ramandwal, Jagannath Kale, Vinod Tambe, national coordinator (SC Cell) Jaiprakash Naranvare, City president (SC Cell) Dr Arun Shirsat, Adv Iqbal Singh Gill, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Manju Lokhande, Mohit Jadhav, Adv Syed Akram, Ibrahim Pathan, Diksha Pawar, Anand Bhamre, Anis Patel, Dr Pawan Dongre and many others were present on the occasion.