Navi Mumbai: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 11.6 lakh

Police have arrested a Nigerian national and seized the banned drug methaqualone worth Rs 11.6 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai township, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a flat in Taloja area on Saturday.

They nabbed the accused, identified as Boniface Emenike (45), hailing from Awkuzu in Nigeria, and seized 116 grams of methaqualone from his possession, the police said in a release.

During questioning, it came to light that the accused did not possess any visa or passport for travel and stay in India, it said. The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, the release said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it.