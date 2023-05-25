Consensual relationship; accused gets interim bail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court Justice R G Avchat granted an interim anticipatory bail to the accused till further hearing on June 16 as it was observed that he established a relationship with the complainant with mutual consent.

Waluj MIDC police registered a case of rape against accused Sachin Admane based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Teesgaon. As the sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail, he submitted an application with the Aurangabad division bench through Adv Ravindra Gore.

The complainant was living with her father and son as she had a dispute with her husband since 2013. She met rickshaw driver Sachin and gave an auto-rickshaw to him on rent. As Sachin’s wife was not living with him, he and the complainant developed a consensual relationship. However, they had a dispute over some issues and he started ignoring her, as she mentioned in the complaint.