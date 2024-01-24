Constable ends life in Fardapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old police constable committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Fardapur on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Satish Narayan Hiwale.

According to details, he was found hanging at 2 pm today.

On learning this, his colleagues rushed him to Soyegaon Rural Hospital. Medical officer Dr Dinaji Khandare declared him brought dead. After post-mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives.

The last rites were performed on him at Undangao, his native place in Sillod tehsil, at 9 pm today.

He was a police constable from Fardapur Police Station. Satish leaves behind wife, daughter, parents and extended family. The cause of his taking an extreme step could not be ascertained. Fardapur Police Station has taken its note.