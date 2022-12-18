Constitution has the might to establish ideal culture

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has not drafted not just incorporated articles in the constitution but through it established a new culture in the country. The constitution has the might to establish an ideal social system and culture’, opined a constitutional expert Dr Anant Raut.

He was speaking during a function organised to mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Lawyers’ Day at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on Saturday. The programme was inaugurated by the former president of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and senior counsel of Aurangabad division bench Adv V D Salunke. The speakers were Dr Raut and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's writtings and speeches publication committee member Dr Pradeep Aglave. The guests of honour were Adv Suhas Urgunde, Adv S S Chaudhary, Adv Amol Sawant, Adv Satish Talekar, Adv S B Bakhriya, Adv D R Shelke, Adv Uttam Telgaonkar, and others.

Dr Raut further said that today we are facing the challenge to transform a reactionary society into a progressive society. To establish the constitutional culture, Independence Day, Republic Day, and Constitution Day should be celebrated in every house like a grand festival.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Lawyers Day legal service awards were presented to Adv Nitin Chaudhary, Adv Sunil Magare, Adv S S Qazi, Adv Vijay Sakolkar, Adv Abhay Rathod, Adv Youhan Makasare and others.

Adv S R Bodade made an introductory speech. Bharat Shirsat conducted the proceedings of the function while Adv Nagsen Wankhede proposed a vote of thanks.