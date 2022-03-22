Construction labor beaten to death by four persons

Aurangabad, March 22:

Enraged over abuse of their father, four suspects killed a construction labour on Monday night in Misarwadi area. The Cidco police took immediate action and arrested the suspects identified as Sunil Pardhe, Manoj Pardhe, Sagar Pardhe and Prabhudas Pardhe (all Misarwadi, Street No 1). Prabhudas is the father of other accused. The deceased has been identified as Salim Shah Mustafa Shah (30).

According to Cidco police, the deceased and the suspects lived in the same lane in Misarwadi. Salim was an alcoholic and used to abuse people in the area. He had abused Prabhudas four days ago. However, Prabhudas and his sons ignored the matter. But on Monday, Salim tried to strangulate Prabhudas. This quarrel was resolved by other people. However, as his sons got information about the issue, they confronted Salim.

The accused called him out from his house and took him to Sangharsh Chowk. There, he was beaten by the four accused. They then fled the spot when Salim fell unconscious. Upon receiving the information, Salim's brother Nazim Mustafa Shah (28, Misarwadi) rushed him to a private hospital in an unconscious state. The doctors there examined Salim and pronounced him dead. Upon receiving the information, PI Sambhaji Pawar and his staff immediately rushed to the spot. A complaint was filed by Nazim in Cidco police station. A team of PI Pawar, PSI Shraddha Vaidande and other officers arrested the accused.

Cause of death unclear

Salim’s autopsy was conducted at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. However, the autopsy report mentioned that the cause of death was unclear. The doctors then decided to send the viscera to the forensic laboratory.