Construction of Jack Well gains momentum in Nathsagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new water supply scheme seems to be gaining momentum. The construction of a Jack Well (source well) in the middle of Nathsagar (Jayakwadi Dam) is underway. There will be digging of 20-metres deep and 100-metres wide pit, while a CofferDam (a 300 metres long trench) will be approaching it. The digging of 8.5 metres long trench has been completed.

With the help of 13 JCBs, the work of Coffer Dam is expected to be completed by November-end. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials claimed that the Jack Well work will be completed before December 2024.

The new water supply scheme aims at meeting the demand of water in the city’s population by 2050. A sum of Rs 2,040 crore will be spent on the project. Of which, Rs 1,000 crore has been funded by the Central and the State Governments.

The project includes construction of 53 new elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs), laying of 2500 width main pipeline between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, construction of six water purification centres on hilltop, laying of 1800 kms long pipeline as a part of internal water distribution in the city, construction of Jack Well in the dam etc.

The High Court reviews the progress of the new scheme regularly. It is learnt that the laying of a 22-km long main pipeline (out of 39 kms) has been completed. The construction of nine ESRs have been started and soon the construction of another nine will be started. It would take two years to construct the remaining 35 ESRs due to shortage of manpower. The water purification centre work has started. The work of Jack Well has also been started. It is necessary to complete its work in time as it plays an important role in the operation of the new water supply scheme, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, to prevent obstruction in construction of Jack Well. The MJP has constructed a vertical wall of two-metres height in the dam to stop the flow of water. This year the dam was not full up to its capacity. If the dam gets full next year then also there will be no obstruction in Jack Well works.