Construction of Shivajinagar underpass to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The World Bank Division of Public Works Department (PWD) has received two quotations for the construction of the much-awaited underpass at Shivajinagar. The division has started negotiation with the two contractors to reduce the quoted rates. If all goes well, the work is expected to start next week, said the sources.

There is huge traffic congestion at the railway crossing in Shivajinagar. The issue was raised in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court. Accordingly, the bench has directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), PWD and Department of Railways to constitute a committee and construct an underpass on priority.

Later on, the municipal corporation completed the land acquisition process. The World Bank (of PWD) will construct the underpass. Hence it invited a tender for the underpass valuing Rs 12 crore. The tender has received two responses, but they have quoted high prices. Hence the PWD’s superintending engineer and executive engineer concerned are negotiating with the contractors. Soon, any one of the contractors will be shortlisted and the work order will be issued to start the works immediately, it is learnt.