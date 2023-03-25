Consumer booked for power theft worth Rs 8.5L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has unveiled a power theft to the tune of Rs 8.5 lakh from a company in the Chikalthana MIDC area. The MSEDCL squad caught this power theft in August 2022, but the consumer was given time to pay the bill with a fine. As the consumer did not pay the bill, a case of power theft has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station. The accused consumer has been identified as Abraar Ahmed Rafiq Ahmed Khan (MIDC, Chikalthana).

Police said, MSEDCL engineer Praveen Patil, security officer Kailas Rathod and technician Naim Shaikh had gone for the inspection on plot No. 13 in the Chikalthana MIDC area and found that there was power pilferage of 60,730 units amounting to around Rs 8.50 lakh. MSEDCL had given a bill with the fine after negotiation. However, Abrar did not pay the bill. Based on a complaint lodged by Patil, a case was registered.