Container driver decamps with 400 boxes of liquor

Case registered in Jawaharnagar police station

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

A container driver decamped with 400 boxes of foreign liquor worth Rs 20 lakh being transported from a liquor manufacturing company in Nashik to Aurangabad. The incident came to light on Monday night. A case was registered against the container driver in Jawaharnagar police station.

The driver has been identified as Imran Shaikh. According to the police, a transport company in Waluj received an order to deliver 400 boxes of foreign liquor from the United Spirits company in Nashik to a godown belonging to Richman company in Karodi. The transport company had appointed Imran for the work. Imran then left with the boxes on the evening of August 20 from Nashik.

It was compulsory for him to deliver the boxes to the godown in Karodi till August 22. However, he did not reach the destination. Meanwhile, transport company manager Manojkumar Singh got suspicious and called Imran on his mobile phone. But his mobile was switched off.

He later contacted the truck owner who was also unaware of the incident. When the transport company took information of the container, it was found that the container was standing at Seven Hills flyover between 1 am to 3 am on August 21. The company officials informed the Jawaharnagar police station. The police later found the container parked near the Seven Hills flyover and the stock of liquor missing.

A case has been registered against the container driver for stealing liquor boxes worth Rs 20 lakh. PI Santosh Patil is further investigating the case.