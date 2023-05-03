Shah Rukh Khan pushes a fan in anger while taking selfie, shocking video goes viral!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his cool demeanour and it is rare you see the Pathaan actor losing his cool with fans. One such incident has surfaced online, that shows superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a rather unusual display of impatience. The incident happened at the Mumbai airport, as Shah Rukh was exiting with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. He wasn’t accompanied by his personal bodyguard this time, but was surrounded by a group of security personnel. Videos of the incident show Shah Rukh exiting the terminal, wearing an all-black ensemble, as a fan approached him with their phone held out, presumably for a selfie. Shah Rukh stopped the fan from coming near him by blocking them with his arm.



The entire time, the paparazzi kept calling out to him, yelling “Shah Rukh bhai!” and “Khan sahab.” But Shah Rukh kept walking towards his white car, before climbing inside and leaving. People weren’t impressed by Shah Rukh’s behaviour. One person commented on Instagram, “Celebrity hai bhagwan nahin,” while another person tut-tutted about how fans had turned up in droves to make Shah Rukh’s latest film, Pathaan, a blockbuster. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki recently. The actor, along with Taapsee Pannu and the cast had jetted off to Kashmir to complete a schedule of the film. He is now back in Mumbai after wrapping up his portion of the shoot. SRK also has Atlee Kumar's directorial venture Jawan in his kitty. The action drama features Nayanthara. Reportedly, the film’s plot revolves around a train hijack and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. It will be a pan-India film which is slated for release on June 2, 2023.



