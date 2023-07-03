Continuous learning need of hour: Achyut Godbole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The progress that humans have made in the last ten years is unprecedented in human history. Our life is dependent on researchers and technology. Man has done much progress in Agriculture, Industrial and Service sectors. The coming three to four decades will be occupied by the 4.0 industrial revolution. So, continuous learning is the need of the contemporary era,” said Achyut Godbole, computer expert and prominent writer.

He was speaking in a lecture organised at Rukhmini Hall by the University Department of Information and Communication Technology of MGM Univeristy on ‘Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Career.

University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, department head Dr Sharvari Tamane all the deans, teaching faculty and students were present.

“The 4.0 industrial revolution encompasses ‘Steam Engine, Mass Production, Computer Revolution and Smart Connected Autonomous System. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) was also included in it. All equipment are being connected to the Internet. Blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and 5 G are part of it,” he said. Dean Dr Rekha Shelke proposed a vote of thanks.