Contractor ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A 65-year-old construction contractor committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Brahman Galli on Monday afternoon.

He has been identified as Inayat Khan Buran Khan Pathan who was a private construction contractor in the private sector.

MIDC Cidco Police said that Inayat Khan hanged himself in a room of the house.

When the family members learnt about it, they rushed Inayat Khan to Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The cause of his taking an extreme step could not be ascertained. A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Cidco Police. Constable Kotwal is on the case.