Convocation at Crayons The Play School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crayons The Play School, Osmanpura celebrated its sixth Kindergarten Graduation Day. KG graduates were awarded the certificate of merit. Entrepreneur and Kala Sagar president Gopal Agarwal was the chief guest. Principal Sonal Ladniya presented the annual report. Agarwal appreciated the efforts of schoolteachers and emphasised on role of parents in building of children. Parents too expressed their feelings. Dr Vishal Ladniya mentioned the importance of quality investment of time with children. Apurva Muglikar anchored the ceremony.