'Chaudhary': Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani come together for folk fusion with Mame Khan

Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani are back with yet another single and this time with a Rajasthani folk fusion 'Chaudhary' with folk artist Mame Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Jubin treated fans with the exciting news. He wrote, "Excited to take you deep into the roots of folk music with #Chaudhary. Song releasing on 25th January 2023. Stay tuned."

The song releasing on January 25. Presented by T-Series, music given by ace composer Amit Trivedi, and lyrics penned by Shelle, the track is a modern take on a Rajasthani folk song. The music video directed by Video Brains features Jubin and Yohani themselves alongside Mame Khan, Bhavin Bhanushali & Aayushi Verma.

As soon as the singer announced his new song, fans dropped hearts and fire emojis.

One of the fans wrote, " I'm excited for the new song."

The duo who has previously worked together on superhit songs like 'Manike' and 'Tu Saamne Aaye' are all set for their third collaboration. With Mame Khan's folk flair and Amit Trivedi's music.

Meanwhile, Jubin has also come up with songs 'Bana Sharabi' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Yu Tere Hue Hum' from Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'. Recently, 'Rabba Janda' from Sidharth Malhotra's spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu'.

