Convocation at Crayons The Play School

Crayons The Play School, Osmanpura celebrated it's fourth Kindergarten Graduation Day, recently. The graduates were awarded the certificate of merit. All kids were very brightly dressed in convocation gowns. Builder and social worker Rajesh Bharuka was the chief guest.

The programme started with Saraswati Vandana. School principal Sonal Ladniya presented the annual report. Bharuka appreciated the efforts of schoolteachers and emphasised the role of parents in building of children. Parents too expressed there feelings. Vishal Ladniya mentioned the importance of quality investment of time with children. Apurva Muglikar anchored the ceremony.