Corona patients toll heading towards century mark

Aurangabad, June 24:

The number of corona patients are on a rise in the city and the rural areas in the district. After a massive rise of 22 patients on Thursday, 22 more patients including 17 in the city and 5 in the rural areas were reported on Friday. As a result, the number of active patients in the district has reach 93 now, of which 15 are admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital.

In the past six days, the number of patients in rural areas has reached 18 and 82 in the city. Nine recovered in the city and one in the rural areas on Friday and the presently the active patients in the district are 93. 40 active patients were reported in the past six days and presently 6 are being treated at GMCH, 2 in District Civil Hospital (DCH), 5 in private hospitals and 2 in DCHC, such 15 patients are being in the hospitals while 78 are in home isolation, the administration informed.