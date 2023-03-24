Corona patients toll rises to 41 in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Corona pandemic has once again started stretching its tentacles in the city for the past few days. Every day, corona patients are being reported and as many as 10 patients were reported on Friday. The total number of active patients in the city reached 41 now, of which, three are being treated in private hospitals and 38 in home isolation.

Covid waves were experienced during summer so far. Hence, the health machinery is on an alert now. Among the patients reported on Friday, three are between the age group of 5 years and 18 years, five are between 18 to 50 years, and two are above 50 years. Out of 121 persons affected, 10 were affected and the positivity rate of the city reported is 8.26 percent.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CHMC) has provided testing facilities in all the health centres. Preparations have been made at the Meltron Hospital for the treatment of serious patients. Similarly, teams have been established to test the persons coming in contact with the patients. The administration has appealed to the people to use masks and sanitizers.