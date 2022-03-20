Corona restrictions continue as vaccination target failed

Aurangabad, March 20:

The experts have opined that we are heading towards the fourth wave of corona. After the third wave, the corona restrictions in Aurangabad have not been withdrawn completely as the district has not achieved a 100 percent target of vaccination. Moreover, the people are more apathetic towards vaccination in rural areas than in urban areas. The statistics of the second dose are more drastic. The administration had taken several measures so that maximum residents should be vaccinated but in vain.

The vaccination started in the district in January 2020. In around one and a half years, the vaccination could not be achieved completely. The target in the rural areas was 23.12 lakh, of which 19.27 lakh took the first dose (83.36 %) and 13.11 lakh took the second dose (56.70%). Similarly, the target in the city was 11.25 lakh, of which, 9.45 lakh people took the first dose (83.95%) and 6.84 lakh took the second dose (60%)

The administration took several measures to increase vaccination in the district. People who were not vaccinated were not given petrol at the petrol pumps. Still, it had no impact on the increase in the vaccination drive. The central government has also started the third precautionary dose but it is also getting a lukewarm response. Only 42,217 people have taken precautionary doses.