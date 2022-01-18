Corona rules being openly floated in banks

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

The 'No Mask, No Entry' rule is being openly floated in nationalized as well as private banks in the city. Bank management are also seen turning a blind towards the wellbeing of the employees and customers.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Bank of Baroda at Cidco N-5. The no mask, no entry board was printed on the main entry door of the bank. However, the sign went unnoticed to the customers. Customers were entering straight into the bank without a mask without any concern. The pavilion set up for the last two years in front of SBI branch at Cidco N-8 is still standing. People were being sent inside the bank in a queue. However, no social distancing was observed at ATMs. Covid rules were being followed at SBI branch in Sutgirni Chowk. The security guards were letting only one individual inside the bank. But many customers were not wearing masks. There was no security guard at the Maharashtra Bank branch on Beed Bypass road. A bottle of sanitizer was kept at the gate. Customers were asked to wear mask by the bank officials. The security guard at FDS bank branch sprayed hand sanitizer.

Bank employees blame management

Employees of some SBI branches expressed their anger over the bank management. They asserted that management has no concern for the well being of the employees.