Corona testing resumes in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the state, the municipal health authorities have become alert. Corona testing has resumed at the city’s health centers starting Thursday. On the first day, samples from nearly 40 people were collected for testing, informed Dr. Paras Mandale, the municipal health medical officer. The municipal health department is taking various precautionary measures. As a preventive step, corona testing has been restarted. Testing facilities have been made available at primary health centers. The municipality has appealed especially to those experiencing symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever to get tested as soon as possible.