Corrections to draft voter list progressing on war footing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 7,567 objections were filed regarding the voter lists published for the municipal corporation elections. Based on these objections, authorised officials have been working on correcting the voter lists and submitting them to the election branch of the municipal corporation. Information about the exact changes made in the lists will be submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC). After their approval, the voter list will be finalised, said the election sources.

A total of 29 prabhags have been created for the municipal corporation elections, and prabhag-wise voter lists were also prepared. As soon as these lists were published, there was widespread uproar among aspiring candidates as well as the general public. Large-scale discrepancies came to light, thousands of voters from one prabhag were shown under another prabhag. Aspiring candidates and citizens had to search for the correct placement of these voters themselves. To verify these lists, administrator G Sreekanth had to personally come out onto the streets. He visited some prabhags and heard the concerns of the voters. Accordingly, he instructed the officials to make necessary corrections.

Following this, deputy commissioners (election) Vikas Navale and Aparna Thete, and several other senior officials also inspected various prabhags. Voters who were mistakenly shown under the wrong prabhag were shifted back to their correct prabhags. Some voters were found to be outside the municipal corporation limits and were removed from the list accordingly. Details of the revised voter lists are being submitted to the election branch by the appointed authorised officers. This is also referred to as the "control chart." Once all these charts are received, they will be uploaded to the SEC, and the final voter list will be prepared based on their orders, sources said.

Final list to be published soon

On Tuesday, the SEC announced the revised timetable for voter list corrections. Accordingly, the final voter list will be completed and published for the public.