Counseling for speeding drivers on Samruddhi expressway

Measures to prevent accidents due to over-speeding vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The increasing number of accidents on the Samruddhi expressway is becoming a matter of concern. It is observed that most of the accidents happen at high speed. Therefore, the drivers driving at high speed on this road will be stopped for at least for one to two hours for counseling. It will be implemented soon.

Two days ago, a meeting of all administrative agencies was held at Sawangi interchange in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to reduce accidents on the Samruddhi expressway. State road safety cell deputy commissioner Bharat Kalaskar along with RTO officers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Srirampur and other departments were present on this occasion.

In the meeting, necessary measures to reduce accidents on the expressway were discussed. An hourly speed limit of 120 km is given on Samruddhi expressway. However, many drivers drive faster than the limit, giving an invitation to an accident. Therefore, the option of counseling the drivers of such vehicles at the toll booths by monitoring the speeding vehicles has come up. Counseling will be held for one to two hours and will include showing video tapes and other methods of counseling. The method will be implemented in the next few days. Various instructions will be given by speakers at the entry point of Samruddhi expressway, public awareness will be spread through messages at various places on the route.

Number of accidents in the district

Since January, three accidents have been reported on the samruddhi expressway within the limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Acting regional transport officer Vijay Kathole informed that six people died in these three accidents.