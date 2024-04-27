Countdown for withdrawal of nomination begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After scrutiny of nomination forms, the citizens are eagerly waiting to know who has and will be withdrawing his/her nominations on the last date on April 29 (3 pm).

Earlier, the district election officer (DEO) Deelip Swami informed that 51 candidates had submitted 78 nominations with the office till April 25 (last date). However, the nomination of seven candidates have been declared as invalid during the scrutiny round on April 26, apart from 44 valid forms. However, the final figure of candidates who will remain in the fray will be clarified after the last date of withdrawal (April 29).”

The seven nominations were declared invalid due to absence of the names of proposers. As per norms, if the candidate is contesting the election as an independent or on the ticket of a registered political party then he/she has to mention the names of 10 proposers (suchaks). “During scrutiny, it was found that some forms were having less numbers of proposers. Some of them gave the names of proposers, who were hailing from other constituencies. They were given on-the-spot time for corrections, but was in vain,” said the DEO.

It is learnt that the nomination of 44 candidates has been declared as valid. It includes forms of 39 independent candidates, one from the national party (BSP) and four from the regional parties.

Considering the existing strength of candidates, the election administration has started its preparation to place three EVMs at each polling booth.

Smile on face of candidates

Meanwhile, the established candidates from different political parties heaved a sigh of relief after their nomination forms were declared as valid. They were Chandrakant Khaire (Shiv Sena - UBT), Sandeepan Bhumre (Shiv Sena - BT), Syed Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM), Sanjay Jagtap (Bahujan Samaj Party), Harshawardhan Jadhav (Independent) and many others.

Meanwhile, the names of candidates whose forms were declared invalid are Nanda Muke, Shriram Jadhav, Ranjan Salve, Shaikh Sameer, Suresh Chaudhary, Sachin Mandlik and Ramnath Mandlik.