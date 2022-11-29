Counting for Senate-Graduate polls today

Aurangabad: The counting of votes for the Senate-Graduate elections will begin at Badminton Hall Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on November 28.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that 50.75 per cent of voters turnout for the first phase of the Senate election that was held on Saturday.

He said that there are 36,254 registered graduate voters while 18,400 voters, exercised their franchise at 82 boots in 51 election centres of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts between 8 am and 5 pm, yesterday. There are 28 416 male and 7,793 female voters.

A total of 15,175 male and 3,225 female voters turned out for the voting. The counting will commence at 10 am on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, members of the advisory committee, police inspector of Begumpura Police Station Prashant Potdar inspected the venue of counting today.

The counting will be conducted in three shifts. A team of 40 teachers, officers and employees will be deployed in each shift. The candidate or his representative will have an entry on the basis of an issued identity card. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle held a meeting for counting preparations. Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Nandita Patil, deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, Dilip Bharad, S G Shinde, Arjun Khandre and Sanjay Lamb were present.

10 Senators to be elected

There are 53 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats of the Senate, including five from the general category. The counting will take 24 hours to 48 hours duration for the completion. The updates about the counting will be made available on the university portal while a screen will also be installed outside the counting centre.

CCTV camera facilities

The closed circuit TV cameras will be installed at the counting centre to monitor it.

Dr Pravin Yannawar said that a control room was also installed for the counting.

The district-wise number total and polled votes and centres are as follows;

District--total votes----centres---poll votes

Aurangabad---17,436--16 centres----8,386

Beed--------12,370---12 centres-----6,737

Jalna-------3,947-----Nine centres---1,879

Osmanabad--2,501---Ten centres ---1,398

Total------36,254 votes---51 centres- 18,400