Couple assaulted near Kamgar Chowk over traffic dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple from Patoda was assaulted with a wooden stick after a traffic argument near Kamgar Chowk on Ahilyanagar Road around 6.30 pm on July 2.

Sneha Katare and her husband Ritesh Chalk were on their two-wheeler when an argument broke out with a group of bikers at the signal. In the altercation, Adi Zhalke, Akshay Zhalke, Kartik Bhukte (all from Valdgaon), and an unidentified youth allegedly abused and attacked the couple. Sneha was pushed off the bike and suffered injuries to her hand and leg. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case and begun investigation.