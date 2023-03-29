Couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a youth ended his life by jumping in front of the running train, on Tuesday at 9.30 pm, in the Eknathnagar area. Meanwhile, the girl accompanying her also tried to jump before the train, but she sustained head injuries.

The Osmanpura police station police inspector Geeta Bagvade said the police station has registered an accidental death.

The deceased have been identified as Umesh Mohan Taru (23, Changdev in Muktainagar tehsil in Jalgaon district), while the name of the victim girl is Puja Vinod Tayade (19, Hanumankundnagar in Muktainagar tehsil and Jalgaon district).

Police said, “Umesh and Puja were in love with each other. However, their families were against their relationship. Hence, they got married Puja to youth from Burhanpur district (in Madhya Pradesh) on February 28, 2023. Puja’s husband works in a private company in Thane. After living for a few days with her in-laws, Puja came to her parents' house. Two days ago, she went to Thane to live with her husband. In the meantime, Umesh and Puja were in touch with each other by phone. Umesh went to Thane to meet Puja. Later on, the duo fled away and reached Pune. Umesh took some money from his brother in Pune. The two of them reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by bus on Tuesday evening. They planned to stay in a lodge in the city. In the meantime, their family members got wind that both of them are together. Hence family members started to make phone calls to them. Umesh and Puja decided to end their lives fearing that Puja was married and Umesh’s family would not accept the relationship. The duo then reached Eknathnagar by walking. When the girl was busy talking to her brother from Umesh’s cellphone. Umesh jumped before the train at 9.30 pm. He was thrown away at a distance of a few metres due to hitting by the train. Seeing this Puja also rushed towards the train and she sustained head injuries. Umesh died on the spot. As a result, Puja screamed for help.

Acting upon the information, Osmanpura police station reached the spot and shifted both of them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). PSI Ratan Dhoiphone recorded Puja’s statement and jotted down the chronology of the incident. An accidental case has been registered by the police station. Further investigation is on by head constable Rajesh Firange.

Meanwhile, Puja’s husband lodged a missing complaint at one police station in Thane. A complaint of kidnapping was registered. Meanwhile, Puja’s father and brother came to the city to take her with them. She was taken to the village while the treatment was underway. Umesh’s brother had come to take possession of the body. The deceased has done B.Sc and their father is a government servant, said the brother to the police.