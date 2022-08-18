Couple in extra marital affair missing from Jogeshwari

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Love birds, despite married, eloped together from Jogeshwari area. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station in this regard. Later, they sent messages to their parents that they are together and will soon get married in court.

According to the details, Arfan Nasir Shaikh (23, Jogeshwari) is married and works in a company in Waluj Industrial area. He met Seema (20, name changed), who is also married in the company and both were engaged in a relationship. However, their parents objected to their relationship as both of them were married. Both of them then decided to elope and get married.

On August 12 morning, both of them fled from Jogeshwari. As both did not return till evening, the family members searched for them everywhere but could not find them.

At around 7 pm, Seema sent a message on the phone to her mother that she is with Arfan and they will get married soon in court. Arfan sent a similar message to his parents. Their family members then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. Head constable R S Tandale is further investigating the case.