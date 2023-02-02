Hotel cook commits suicide

Aurangabad

A hotel cook committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Padegaon. The incident came to fore on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Rakhmaji Waisale (44, Padegaon). He worked as a cook in a hotel and was undergoing treatment for mental illness for the past few days.

On Thursday, he was alone in the house and he hanged himself. When his son came to home he saw his father hanging. He and the neighbours immediately rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.