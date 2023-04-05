Court directs Edn Dept to take decision about equivalence of ATD course

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh directed the additional chief secretary and school education department to take a decision about making Art Teacher Diploma course equal to Diploma In Elementary Education (D El. Ed) course before July 31.

Jameel Ahmed Aziz Ahmed Pathan, a teacher from Zilla Parishad Primary School of Gade Jalgaon filed a petition through adv Vithal Salgare requesting the court to direct the education to declare ATD course equal to D El Ed which is eligibility for primary school teachers.

According to the details, ATD is a full-time two-year diploma course after HSC. The syllabus of the ATD course contains all practicals and theory subjects related to the history of Indian art, education psychology, child psychology, school management and administration, lessons planning and observation.

The director of the Regional Academic Authority through a letter dated June 21, 2018, sent to the additional chief secretary of the School Education Department opined that ATD is equal to Diploma in Elementry Education and D Ed. He had also requested the additional chief secretary to issue a decision about the equivalence of both diploma courses.

Jameel Ahmed had submitted a memorandum to the education department to take a decision about the equivalence of ATD and D El Ed and D Ed. As the decision was not taken by the Government, he filed a petition.