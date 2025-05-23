Court imposes Edke district ban while granting bail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deputy general manager at Ansh Infotech Vishal Edke, was arrested on May 7 for allegedly executing substandard work under the city's new water supply scheme and threatening senior officials of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The court granted him bail on Tuesday but barred him from entering the district until a chargesheet is filed. He was released on a surety of Rs 25,000.

The MJP suspended Edke’s assignment after detecting poor-quality road restoration and paver block work. Investigations also revealed that the pipeline had been buried before hydraulic testing a serious breach of procedure. Appointed by GVPR as a project consultant, Edke allegedly retaliated by mobilising locals and threatening chief engineer Manisha Palande with a false complaint. Following a complaint filed on May 5, Crime branch police inspector Sandeep Gurme arrested Edke. He remained in custody until May 14. His bail plea, moved by advocates Gopal Pande and V. D. Sapkal. The state was represented by Advocate S. V. Mundwadkar.

Bail Terms:

Edke must stay out of the district until the chargesheet is filed. He must also report to the local police station every Sunday between 11 am and 12 pm, provide details of his residence, and remain available for questioning when summoned.