Court refuses to intervene in MSP Mandal’s elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme rejected two writ petitions filed to seek a stay on the elections of Executive Board of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM). The court also refused to intervene in the elections. This paved way for the elections of the Executive Board and members of the MSPM.

According to the details, the general body meeting of MSPM will be held at Ravindranath Tagor Auditorium of Deogiri College on July 2, 2023, for the elections of office-bearers and members of the executive board.

A president, two vice presidents, a general secretary, two joint secretaries, a treasurer and 24 members of the body will be elected in the meeting as per the provisions of the Constitution.

President of the Mandal Prakash Solunke will chair the meeting. However, MSP Mandal members Mansingh Pawar, Chandrashekhar Rajurkar and others filed petitions in the court requesting to grant a stay on the elections. Hearing the arguments, the HC rejected their petitions on June 21 and also refused to intervene in the election process.

The proposed elections will be held on July 2, 2023, for the five years tenure (July 10, 2023, to July 9, 2028) as per the provisions of the MSPM’s Constitution. Advocates Nandkumar Khandare and Shrikant Advant appeared for MSPM.