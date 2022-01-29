Covid -19 vaccines to be administered in private hospitals soon

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The government has given a green signal for vaccination in private clinics and hospitals. Hence, the Covishield, Covaxin vaccines will be now available in the open market. The city clinics, hospitals, and the medical stores are well prepared for providing corona vaccines to the citizens. Along with the government vaccination drive, the residents will receive the alternative of private hospitals for vaccination. However, the private clinics and hospitals will have to follow the vaccination guidelines and system prescribed by the government.

President of Marathwada Hospitals Association, Dr Himanshu Gupta said that presently paid vaccination and the government drive are being implemented in some of the private hospitals. The hospitals charge the fees as per the government guidelines. However, the response to vaccination will increase only after the awareness among the people and they cannot be compelled to take vaccines forcibly. Moreover, there is a need that people should be assured of positive results of vaccination, for which more research is needed, Dr Gupta said.

Secretary of Aurangabad Druggists and Chemists Association Vinod Lohade said that it is a good initiative by the government. Old aged and disabled persons cannot go to government vaccination centres and stand in queues. Hence, the vaccination available in the private hospitals and medicine shops will benefit these residents. Not all the medicine shops will store the vaccines but some shops will keep the vaccines as per requirement in the city. The medicine shops will have to maintain the documentation and the system prescribed by the government, he said.

Medicine distributor Nilesh Gattani mentioned people more often tend to opt for private health services than government services. Thus, many people who are apathetic towards vaccination will get the alternative for government vaccination drive. The large-scale vaccination will also have compatible rates of the vaccines and it will be affordable for the people also. Like the other vaccinations in the private hospitals, Covid vaccination will be the usual scene.