COVID fear returns, GMCH on alert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, health authorities have stepped into alert mode. The Municipal Corporation has resumed screening, while government medical college and hospital (GMCH), popularly known as Ghati Hospital, has activated its 33-bed ICU and ward at the Super Specialty facility for COVID treatment.

Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre informed that priority is being placed on RTPCR testing, oxygen availability, and medicine stock. Swabs of all suspected patients will be collected for testing. A review meeting was held on Monday to assess preparedness.

Precaution First

Health experts have urged the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour:

• Wear masks in public

• Avoid crowded spaces

• Maintain social distancing

• Use sanitizers or wash hands regularly

Citizens are also advised to cover their mouth while coughing/sneezing and seek medical help at the first sign of symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, or breathing issues.