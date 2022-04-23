CP felicitates constable Jogdand

Aurangabad, April 21: Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta felicitated constable of city police sports department Gaurav Avinash Jogdand, who came out with flying colours in the 16th National Aerobic Gymnastic competition. The felicitation function was held at the police commissionerate on Thursday.

Jogdand won bronze medals in the single and trio events in the competition held at Bengaluru between March 25 and 27. Dr Gupta congratulated him and wished him luck for the upcoming World Championship trophy to be held at Portugal.