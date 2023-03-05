CP urges for safe and peaceful Holi celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, has urged citizens to celebrate the festival of Holi safely and peacefully. With the festival being celebrated on Tuesday, the police will be present throughout the city to ensure strict enforcement of rules. Dr Gupta emphasized the need for people to exercise caution while playing Holi and refrain from causing any disturbance. It is recommended that Holi should be played among families and friends to avoid any untoward incidents. Additionally, the commissioner advised against reckless driving or driving under the influence of alcohol. Those who flout the rules will face strict action, he warned.