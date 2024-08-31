Crayons Play School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crayons Play School at both Osmanpura and Cidco branches recently celebrated Krishna Janmashtami. The students, dressed in traditional Radha-Krishna attire, added a touch of elegance to the programme.

A captivating drama play, presented by students and teachers, depicted the birth of Lord Krishna in prison and his childhood stories. Principal Sonal Ladniya emphasized the significance of the values embodied by Lord Krishna. The programme culminated in a thrilling Dahi Handi Utsav, where students participated with gusto, chanting "Govinda aala re aala" in unison.