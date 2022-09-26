CREDAI Dream Home exhibition starts from tomorrow

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India’s (CREDAI) ‘Dream Home’ exhibition will be held at Jabinda Ground, Beed By-pass Road between September 28 and October 2. CREDAI president Nitin Bagdiya announced that the exhibition will not only be limited to the Aurangabad district but also will be Marathwada level. Special arrangements have been made for the visitors coming from each district of the region.

Briefing the press, organiser Indrajeet Thorat said, the ‘Dream Home’ exhibition is organised for the past 12 years. This year, it has been organised during the festival season of Dussehra - Diwali so that the customers can purchase their dream homes on the auspicious occasion. Several home options will be available for the customers under one roof. Two huge domes have been erected in which 129 stalls will be available. Of these, 83 stalls are of the builders and developers where the visitors will be imparted information about more than 250 housing projects.

Ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 2.5 crores flats, row-houses, and bungalows can opt in the exhibition.

Former president Rajendrasingh Jabinda said, the remaining stalls will be of the building material, distributors and finance institutions.

The exhibition will be open for visitors between 10 am and 9 pm.

State president (elect) Pramod Khairnar appealed to the people to take the advantage of this unique opportunity and chose their dream house.

Earlier, the union government for encouraging house purchases gave subsidies on home loans up to Rs 2.67 lakh to various income groups. When this scheme was implemented people purchased houses in large numbers. Hence, the government should start this scheme again, demanded the officials.

State joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, Akhil Khanna, Sangram Patare, Vikas Chaudhary, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil, Sunil Bedmutha, Panjab Taur, Rohit Suryawanshi and others were present.