Crescent School records 100 pc result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crescent International School recorded 100% pass percentage in the SSC examination. Leading the cohort was Khan Sarah Fatema Mohammed Irshad Ali Khan (90.80%), closely followed by Tahreem Ashraf with 90.60%.

School director Dr Sarfaraz Khan, principal Shaikh Pakeeza and the staff extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, wishing them a bright future.