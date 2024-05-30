Crescent School records 100 pc result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 08:10 PM2024-05-30T20:10:02+5:302024-05-30T20:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crescent International School recorded 100% pass percentage in the SSC examination. Leading the cohort was Khan Sarah Fatema Mohammed Irshad Ali Khan (90.80%), closely followed by Tahreem Ashraf with 90.60%.
School director Dr Sarfaraz Khan, principal Shaikh Pakeeza and the staff extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, wishing them a bright future.