Cries for water continue in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It seems that the problems in the water supply system of the city will not bate. There are cries for water as the supply from the Jayakwadi dam is unsatisfactory.

The officers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have no satisfactory answer about the timing of the water supply in the residential areas. Two transformers were burnt due to the negligence of the Engineering Department of CSMC.

The process to install a third transformer was underway on Sunday evening. If the experiment gets successful, the city will get a supply of 120 to 130 MLD water on Monday.

Only three pumps in operation for the last 48 hours at Jayakwadi Pump House. These pumps lift 70 MLD water which is insufficient to quench the thirst of the city.

Some of the localities received water supply with low pressure on Sunday. The majority of the residents of the areas did not get water even after using an electric motor. A few colonies did not even single drop water even after nine days.

Residents of Cidco-Hudco, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Garkheda, Shivajinagar, Sutgirni, Railway Station, Uttamnagar, Shahnormiyan Dargah Parisar, Shahganj, Jinsi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy, Jubilee Park suffered a lot.

Chronology of transformers replacement

--The Civic body shut down the water supply between 11 am and 4 pm on Friday for the repair works which continue for 12 hours. One of the pumps was made operational at 8.30 pm and because of this, the transformer got to burn. After taking efforts throughout the night, all three pumps were started.

--There was an additional transformer at Pharola Centre. It was shifted to Jayakwadi on Saturday and was being tested at 7.30 pm. But, the transformer got burned.

--The CSMC obtained another transformer for the Ambad Water Supply scheme on Sunday by requesting the administration. The efforts were on to install the third transfer at Jayakwad until Sunday evening.

Gunthewari areas remain thirsty

The civic body supplies water to Gunthewari areas by tanker. The tankers filled at N-5, N-7 of Cidco and N-1 of MIDC water tanks.

However, water supply through tanker is facing difficulties as water tanks of N-5 and N-7 did not have water since the pumps were closed at Jayakwadi. The areas which are supplied on alternate days now getting after every three days.