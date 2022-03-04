Crime Branch foils plan to usurp prime property in Cidco

Aurangabad, March 4:

In an applaudable effort, the Crime Branch police have foiled a plan to usurp a primely located property in N-3 Cidco recently. The multi-crore property is owned by an elderly woman who had lost her both legs in an accident a few years ago. The tenant has prepared bogus documents claiming that the old lady has sold out the property to him. Hence he was not paying the rent as well for the past many months.

The victim lady Kala Chandulal Chauhan (N-3 Cidco) in her complaint to the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta on December 27, 2021, stated that she owns a house built on a 5,000 square feet plot. Her husband has passed away. She stays on the first floor, while Rajendra Singh stays as the tenant in one flat of the building since 2018. Whenever the lady told her told to vacate the flat, Singh would say that he is searching for a suitable location. In the meantime, Singh claimed that he has purchased the house from the old lady for Rs 20 lakh, out of which, he has also paid Rs 15 lakh to her.

The lady landlord lost both legs in one accident that took place in December 2020. After recovering from the accident, she told Singh to vacate the flat, but as usual, he did not pay heed. Hence she complained to the CP, who then took immediate cognizance and forwarded the complaint to the crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav. The PSI Kalyan Shelke was deployed for the investigation. Shelke called Singh to the office and instructed him to immediately vacate the flat. After two months, the tenant vacated the lady's house on March 2. Under the guidance of Aghav, the team comprising API Manoj Shinde, PSI Shelke and head constable Sandeep Sanap performed the task.

Boxxxxxxxxx

The old lady Kala Chauhan was so happy that she reached the police commissionerate and distributed the sweets to all. She also met the CP and thanked him for the timely action. She also informed the police that Singh has vacated the possession on Wednesday.