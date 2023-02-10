Crime branch nabs burglars after chase

Aurangabad

Two wanted thieves burgling houses in Aurangabad, Jalna, Nashik, Pune, and Jalgaon districts were arrested by the crime branch after a chase near the Ladgaon check post on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Rajendra alias Rajan Babasaheb Raut (Sainagar, Partur, Jalna) and Om Fakira Pawar (Partur, Jalna). Around 26 cases have been registered against Rajendra with various police stations in the state, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said the crime branch team led by PSI Ajit Dagadkhair, Amol Mhaske and others were investigating the increased house burglaries in the city in the past few months. On Thursday, the police team received the information that two burglars were escaping from the Beed By-pass area towards the Jalna district. Accordingly, started chasing them from Cambridge Chowk and nabbed them near Ladgaon Check post. During the investigation, it was found that three cases of house burglaries were registered against them with Jawaharnagar police station and one each with Kranti Chowk and Pundliknagar police stations. They also confessed they have stolen a motorcycle on which they were fleeing from the jurisdiction of Kranti Chowk police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by PSI Mhaske, Dagadkhair, ASI Satish Jadhav, Sudhakar Misal, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Nand, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Vitthal Sure, Navnath Khandekar, Sunil Belkar, Sandeep Rashinkar, Ajay Dahiwal, Vijay Ghuge and others.