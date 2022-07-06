Crime branch police arrest 3 for robbing goldsmith of 9 kgs silver jewellery

Aurangabad, July 6:

A goldsmith going from Phulambri to Maliwada on his two-wheeler was robbed by three persons of 9 kgs of silver jewellery after threatening him with a pistol on Sunday. The mastermind of the plan is himself a goldsmith, who with his friends robbed the goldsmith. Out of the five persons involved in the plan, the crime branch police have nabbed three of them and seized 8.881 kgs of silver jewellery from them, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said complainant Nitin Sahebrao Ghadge (Phulambri) is a jeweller. On Sunday he was going from Asegaon to Malewada area when he was robbed. The crime branch API Manoj Shinde conducted a parallel investigation in this matter and investigated the CCTV footage of Hotel Raigadh at Asegaon in which the owner of Jai Matadi jewellers Sharad Nanasaheb Pawar (Gandheshwar, Kannad, presently living at Maliwada) was seen. The police kept a watch on him and arrested him. During interrogation, he confessed that he along with four others robbed him. He made the plan with his friend Nandkumar Harishchandra Neele (Sharnapur). On Sunday, Ghadge was returning after giving the delivery of jewellery to Pawar at Asegaon. Praveen Fakirchand Pawar (Sharnapur, Anand Rajput alias Lakwal (Bidkin, Jambliwadi, Paithan) and Guddu Aran (Ghodegaon, Nagar) stopped Ghadge at Malewada and threatened him with a gun. They snatched around 9 kgs of silver from him.

The crime branch police have arrested Sharad Pawar, Nandkumar Neele, and Pravin Pawar while two of their accomplices are at large.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav, by API Manoj Shinde, Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Bhagwan Shilote, Vishal Patil, Ravindra Kharat, Vilas Muthe, Nitin Deshmukh, Dattatray Gadhekar, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Vitthal Sure, Vijay Bhanuse, Sandeep Beedkar, Azhar Qureshi, Dnyaneshwar Pawar and Ajay Chaudhary.

Accused traced by location

Pawar had made the plan to rob Ghadge. Ghadge after giving the jewellery to Pawar was returning to Phulambri. As decided, Pawar left the shop in his car chasing Ghadge. Later, in the CCTV footage, he was found going after the three robbers on the two-wheeler. When the police checked his mobile location, it was near the spot where Ghadge was robbed. During interrogation, Pawar confessed that he had committed the crime. The police seized silver jewellery including 13 bracelets, 120 earring pairs, 54 chains, 73 bracelets, 1,375 rings, all amounting Rs 5.33 lakh from the house of Neele.