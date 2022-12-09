Crime branch seize nylon manja worth Rs 8L

Aurangabad

As per the directives of Aurangabad Division Bench of the High Court over the ban on nylon manja, the officers of the officers of police and others departments were called for hearing on Thursday. When the hearing was going on, crime branch police conducted a raid on a godown in Juna Mondha area and seized nylon manja worth Rs 7.98 lakh. A case has been registered against the manager of the godown Mushtaq Khan Musa Khan (Nawabpura), owner Monoharlal Lochwani (Sindhi Colony) and a trader Mujjubhai (Raja Bazar).

Crime branch team led by API Kashinath Mahadule received the information that nylon manja was brought in Juna Mondha area for sale.

Accordingly, API Mahadule, PSI Ramakant Patare, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Nand, RAhul Kharat, Sunil Belekar and others conducted a raid on Balaji Logistics Express godown. At the same time, 22 boxes of manja of the owner of Hina Patan Stores owner Majjubhai came to the godown. The police seized seized 1,080 numbers of manja worth Rs 7.98 lakh.

The action was executed under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav by API Mahadule and his team.

A case has been registered with Jinsi police station while under the guidance of PI Vyankat Kendre, PSI Ananta Tangade is further investigating the case.